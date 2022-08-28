BETTING MLB News
01:42 PM, August 28, 2022

Rays Targeting a Mid-Week Return for Brandon Lowe

Grant White Grant White

Injuries have limited Brandon Lowe to just 61 games in 2022. Most recently, the Tampa Bay Rays second baseman has been shelved with an elbow injury that has kept him out over the past few games.

Nevertheless, Lowe remains available if needed, although manager Kevin Cash hopes to give Lowe a couple of extra days to resolve his lingering symptoms. As per Marc Topkin, the Rays are targeting to have Lowe back in the starting lineup up Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Yu Chang has covered for Lowe and has been an adequate offensive replacement. In 30 games with the Rays, Chang is slugging .350 with ten runs batted in and eight scored. 

On Sunday, the Rays conclude a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of their division rivals. 

