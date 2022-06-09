Rays-Twins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins are set to begin a four-game weekend series from Target Field tonight, with Drew Rasmussen taking on Devin Smeltzer. Rasmussen has a 5-2 record with a solid 3.02 ERA and 46 strikeouts, while Smeltzer owns a 2-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this year. Rasmussen has minimal experience against the Twins, while Smeltzer has yet to face any of the Rays’ expected lineup this season.
There’s a lot to like about both of these clubs who both sit in playoff positions. They’ll start what should be a compelling series on Apple TV tonight.
When and Where is Rays-Twins?
Rays: 34-23 | Twins: 33-25 Date: June 10, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: Target Field
How to Watch Rays-Twins?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Rays-Twins
Moneyline: Rays/Twins | Run Line -1.5: Rays/Twins | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back for betting info on this contest once the lines have been released.
Will Rasmussen and Rays Continue Their Winning Ways?
The Rays continue to boast one of the better pitching staffs in MLB, and Rasmussen has carved out an excellent role for himself there. Tampa Bay has the fourth-lowest team ERA at 3.26, and it isn’t easy to solve their pitchers, including their great bullpen. The Twins will have to find a way to manufacture runs in multiple ways if they have hopes of winning this game against Rasmussen and the Rays.
Rays Projected Lineup:
CF Kevin Kiermaier
LF Manuel Margot
1B Ji-Man Choi
DH Randy Arozarena
3B Yandy Diaz
RF Brett Phillips
SS Taylor Walls
C Mike Zunino
2B Vidal Brujan
Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen
Will Home Field Help the Twins?
Minnesota will play this series against the Rays at home, where they’ve been consistent, owning an 18-12 record at Target Field. Smeltzer has been excellent for Minnesota in a limited capacity and has the potential to continue that tonight against a Rays lineup that doesn’t scare opposing pitchers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.