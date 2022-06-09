Rays-Twins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins are set to begin a four-game weekend series from Target Field tonight, with Drew Rasmussen taking on Devin Smeltzer. Rasmussen has a 5-2 record with a solid 3.02 ERA and 46 strikeouts, while Smeltzer owns a 2-0 record with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this year. Rasmussen has minimal experience against the Twins, while Smeltzer has yet to face any of the Rays’ expected lineup this season.

There’s a lot to like about both of these clubs who both sit in playoff positions. They’ll start what should be a compelling series on Apple TV tonight.

When and Where is Rays-Twins?

Rays: 34-23 | Twins: 33-25

Date: June 10, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: Target Field

How to Watch Rays-Twins?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

Will Rasmussen and Rays Continue Their Winning Ways?

The Rays continue to boast one of the better pitching staffs in MLB, and Rasmussen has carved out an excellent role for himself there. Tampa Bay has the fourth-lowest team ERA at 3.26, and it isn’t easy to solve their pitchers, including their great bullpen. The Twins will have to find a way to manufacture runs in multiple ways if they have hopes of winning this game against Rasmussen and the Rays.

Rays Projected Lineup:

CF Kevin Kiermaier

LF Manuel Margot

1B Ji-Man Choi

DH Randy Arozarena

3B Yandy Diaz

RF Brett Phillips

SS Taylor Walls

C Mike Zunino

2B Vidal Brujan

Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen

Will Home Field Help the Twins?

Minnesota will play this series against the Rays at home, where they’ve been consistent, owning an 18-12 record at Target Field. Smeltzer has been excellent for Minnesota in a limited capacity and has the potential to continue that tonight against a Rays lineup that doesn’t scare opposing pitchers.

Twins Projected Lineup:

CF Byron Buxton

DH Carlos Correa

2B Jorge Polanco

3B Giovanny Urshela

1B Jose Miranda

RF Max Kepler

LF Gilberto Celestino

C Ryan Jeffers

SS Nick Gordon

Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer