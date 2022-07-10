Rays' Wander Franco and Kevin Kiermaier Land on 10-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays have an excellent track record of making the most with the least, but their recent setbacks will test their limits.

On Sunday, the team announced that centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, shortstop Wander Franco, and southpaw Jeffrey Springs have been added to the injured list. As a pitcher, Springs is unavailable for at least 15 days while dealing with right lower leg tightness. Kiermaier and Franco’s time on the injured list will be a minimum of ten days after they were diagnosed with hip and wrist injuries, respectively.

The Rays have recalled INF Jonathan Aranda, LH Josh Fleming, OF Luke Raley and RH Phoenix Sanders from Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) July 10, 2022

As noted, the team recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda, outfielder Luke Raley, and pitcher Josh Fleming. All three players have spent time at the major league level this season and will take on increased roles with the team as injuries continue to impact the Rays’ competitiveness.

The injuries, along with Ji-Man Choi being left out of the lineup, are forcing bettors to re-evaluate the Rays’ position in the betting market. After opening in the -150 range, Tampa Bay is down to -136 chalk at FanDuel Sportsbook in their Sunday matinee against the Cincinnati Reds.