Rays Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz Absent From Series Finale

The Tampa Bay Rays are going for the series win against the Baltimore Orioles without two of their marquee players. Marc Topkin confirmed that Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz would be absent for Sunday’s matinee. A shoulder injury is hampering Diaz, while the afternoon off will facilitate the resolution of Franco’s quad ailment.

Diaz and Franco rank first and fourth on the team, respectively, in on-base plus slugging percentage; however, the Rays’ shortstop has been responsible for more run production. The international free agent signing is the pacesetter in runs scored and hits while sitting second on the team in runs batted in.

Taylor Walls is starting in place of Franco at short, while Isaac Paredes draws into the starting lineup at third for his 12th appearance this year.

The lineup changes haven’t impacted the Rays standing in the betting market. They remain -172 chalk for the series finale against the O’s at FanDuel Sportsbook.