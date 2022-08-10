Rays' Wander Franco, Harold Ramirez Could Take Live BP Friday

According to Tampa Bay Rays reporter Marc Topkin, shortstop Wander Franco and outfielder Harold Ramirez could resume live batting practice as early as Friday.

Franco has been sidelined since July 9 after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right wrist. The 21-year-old has dealt with several nagging injuries this season and was slashing a disappointing .260/.308/.396 before his recent ailment.

As for Ramirez, he continues to recover from a fractured right thumb, an injury sustained a day before the All-Star break. The former Cleveland Guardian has been among the Rays’ best players in 2022, posting a .329 batting average to go along with four home runs, 35 RBI, and a .825 OPS across 264 plate appearances.

Despite being ravaged by injuries for much of the season, Tampa Bay still boasts a 58-51 record and is currently 0.5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles for the final AL Wild Card spot.

