Rays' Wander Franco Has Not Resumed Baseball Activities

The Tampa Bay Rays are taking the patient approach with the future of the franchise. After landing on the 10-day injured list just under a week ago, Wander Franco has yet to resume baseball activities.

The 21-year-old exited early from Tampa’s 9-5 setback to the Texas Rangers with a right quadriceps strain last Monday. Franco came up gingerly after rounding first base following his third hit of the game in the top of the ninth. Yandy Díaz came in to pinch run for the second-year man, which immediately sent off alarm bells since Franco can motor, with four stolen bases on the year.

The Dominican has been dealing with quad and hamstring issues all year, so Tampa is playing on the safe side by giving their talented middle-infielder extra time to rest and recuperate with some treatment. He should be back in mid-June.

Despite dealing with leg issues all season, Franco has been solid for the Rays with a .270 batting average, four home runs, and 19 RBI. The switch hitter also led the club in hits (48) before getting injured and still leads Tampa with 27 runs in his sophomore campaign.

Tampa will get back at it on Tuesday with a three-game interleague set with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rays are behind the Yankees and Blue Jays with +1000 odds to win the AL East on FanDuel Sportsbook.