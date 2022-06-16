Rays' Wander Franco May Play FCL Game Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to welcoming their talented young infielder back. According to Rays reporter Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Wander Franco could see some action this weekend.

On the positive side, #Rays Cash said Franco is running well, going through full workouts today and Friday in Port Charlotte and could DH in an FCL game on Saturday — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 16, 2022

Manager Kevin Cash mentioned the 21-year-old is progressing nicely, taking part in workouts in Port Charlotte. There is still no timetable for Franco’s return, but this is a step in the right direction.

The Dominican had been dealing with quad and hamstring issues all year before being put on the injured list just over two weeks ago.

Despite dealing with leg issues all season, Franco has been solid for the Rays with a .270 batting average, four home runs, and 19 RBI. The switch hitter also led the club in hits (48) before getting hurt, and his 27 runs topped the club lead when he went on the IL.

The Franco-less Rays are looking to avoid the sweep in the Bronx tonight. Tampa is a +146 moneyline dog against the Yankees at FanDuel Sportsbook.