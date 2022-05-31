Rays' Wander Franco to be Re-Evaluated on Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin reports that shortstop Wander Franco will be re-evaluated on Tuesday following a right quad injury.

#Rays Cash said it’s a quad issue again for Franco, more a slight tug than anything severe. Will check on him in the morning to see if he can play Tuesday — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 31, 2022

Franco suffered the injury in Tampa Bay’s 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday while rounding first base. Manager Kevin Cash said the 21-year-old felt a slight tug but did not anticipate the ailment being anything severe. Franco has dealt with several injuries this season relating to his quad and hamstring but has managed to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Speaking with reporters postgame, the Dominican Republic native expressed his fear of missing time, saying, “It kind of scares me a little bit to go on the IL. I think that’s maybe why I haven’t been playing as well as I have been because I’m scared to go on the IL.”

Through 45 games, Franco is slashing .270/.305/.421 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

