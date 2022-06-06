Red Sox (+108) Will Extend Angels Losing Streak Tonight

Angel Has Fallen: Red Sox +108

Boston Red Sox: 27-27 | Los Angeles Angels: 27-28

Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium

While you can’t lose forever, the Los Angeles Angels are taking their shot at entering the team’s hall of shame. LA has dropped 11-straight games which ties the second-worst slide in franchise history. One more defeat and they set a new single-season record, and at +108, we like those odds.

If it hasn’t been one thing, it’s been another for LA. Mike Trout is in a career-worst 0-for-26 slump, early-season sparkplug Taylor Ward (.333 BA, 10 HR, 26 RBI) was put on the injured list yesterday, and pitching and defense have been less than stellar lately.

Tonight’s starter, Noah Syndergaard, is coming off his worst showing in an Angels uniform after being acquired from the Mets this offseason. Last Tuesday, Syndergaard was rocked for seven hits and five earned runs in a 9-1 pounding by the New York Yankees.

Despite the recent struggle, he is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts vs. the Red Sox, which includes a solid showing at Fenway over a month ago. The man they call Thor went seven and allowed just three runs but was tagged with a 4-0 loss against Boston.

It’s a repeat pitching duel in Anaheim tonight as Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA) picked up the win over Syndergaard in Boston thanks to 5.2 scoreless innings.

Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two career starts against the Angels and has looked like a new man in his first year in May. The former Cardinal has put up career-lows in ERA, WHIP, and opponents batting average so far this season. Wacha’s allowed over two runs just once this year, and an Angels team in disarray will again struggle against the veteran righty.

Having the American League’s top offense in team batting average and runs scored only helps Boston’s case tonight.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook