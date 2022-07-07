Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers Back in Lineup Thursday vs. Yankees

Devers has missed Boston’s previous two games with back and hamstring injuries but is ready in time for the biggest rivalry in baseball. The two teams have not faced off since the opening weekend of the season. It’s the first time they will meet in Fenway since last September. With the Red Sox 14 games back of the Yankees in the AL East standings, the focus will be to remain within the American League Wild Card spots while New York vies for the best record in baseball.
In 78 games this season, Devers has posted a .327 batting average, .383 on-base percentage, and .579 slugging rate. He also leads the MLB with 104 hits and 27 doubles on the year.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds
The Boston Red Sox are currently +146 on the moneyline against the New York Yankees on Thursday night with the total set at 9, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
