Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers Expected to Return Tuesday vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that the plan is to have third baseman Rafael Devers (back) in the lineup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

The plan is for Devers to start tomorrow night. Cora will be cautious with him on the turf and he indicated he will try to get Bogaerts and Story off their feet for a day in this four game series. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 11, 2022

Devers has been out of the lineup since Friday with some back problems but it never seemed too serious since he never reached the injured list. Cora seemed to confirm that notion on Monday by saying his current absence is mostly out of caution due to the turf at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox will be getting another crucial return on Tuesday as starting pitcher Chris Sale will take the mound for the first time in over a year.

In 2022, Devers has posted a .327 batting average, .384 on-base percentage, and .593 slugging rate. He currently leads the entire major league with 106 hits on the year.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds

The Boston Red Sox are currently -124 on the moneyline against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.