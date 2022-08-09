Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Out for Season Following Bicycle Accident

The 33-year-old, who was already on the IL after fracturing his left pinkie on a comebacker on July 17, suffered the injury last Saturday in a bicycle accident. Sale underwent successful surgery to repair the issue and is expected to be ready for next year’s training camp.
Signed to a five-year, $145 million contract inked in 2019, Sale has made just 11 starts over the past three seasons due to various injuries, including undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2020.
A seven-time All-Star, Sale owns a lifetime ERA of 3.03 and holds the MLB record with a 5.33 career strikeout-to-walk-ratio. His absence is just another blow to a Red Sox season that has been nothing short of disappointing.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox at +132 on the moneyline ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Atlanta Braves.
