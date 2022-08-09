Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Out for Season Following Bicycle Accident

The injuries keep on coming for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. According to the team’s official Twitter, Sale will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured right wrist.

Chris Sale Undergoes Successful Surgery: pic.twitter.com/FeIDLh6ue2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2022

The 33-year-old, who was already on the IL after fracturing his left pinkie on a comebacker on July 17, suffered the injury last Saturday in a bicycle accident. Sale underwent successful surgery to repair the issue and is expected to be ready for next year’s training camp.

Signed to a five-year, $145 million contract inked in 2019, Sale has made just 11 starts over the past three seasons due to various injuries, including undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2020.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale owns a lifetime ERA of 3.03 and holds the MLB record with a 5.33 career strikeout-to-walk-ratio. His absence is just another blow to a Red Sox season that has been nothing short of disappointing.

