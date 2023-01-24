Red Sox Acquire SS Adalberto Mondesi from Royals

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is headed to Beantown.

As Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports, the Boston Red Sox have acquired Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed reliever Josh Taylor and a player to be named later.

Adalberto Mondesi is being traded to the Red Sox, per source. The Royals will receive Josh Taylor in exchange, while Boston will also receive a player to be named later. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 24, 2023

Mondesi, the son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi, was limited to 15 games last season for the Royals due to a torn ACL suffered in late April.

Injuries have been a common theme for the 27-year-old, appearing in more than 100 games just once during his seven-year big league career.

However, Mondesi has shown tremendous upside when healthy, particularly on the base path, averaging 60 steals per 162 games, including an MLB-leading 24 during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Assuming he’s fully recovered from his ACL tear, Mondesi should serve as the Red Sox’s primary shortstop and is an intriguing selection in upcoming fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Red Sox at +8000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.