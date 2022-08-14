Red Sox Activate Michael Wacha from 15-Day Injured List

The Boston Red Sox continue their fight for a postseason berth and will get a boost down the stretch by the return of starting pitcher Michael Wacha. Wacha has been absent from the rotation since June 28 while resolving right shoulder inflammation.

Red Sox make it official: Wacha’s been activated, Darwinzon Hernandez has been optioned. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 14, 2022

The Red Sox added Wacha on a one-year deal this past offseason, making it four different teams for the former NLCS MVP over the last four seasons. Still, 2022 has been a bounce-back campaign for Wacha, putting up the best earned run average of his career and second-fewest walks and hits per inning pitched.

Wacha is the probable starter for tonight’s AL East battle between the Red Sox and New York Yankees. These teams split the opening two games of the series with identical 3-2 scores.

Boston is desperately trying to stay in playoff contention, although they’ve fallen three games below .500 and 4.5 out of a wild card spot. The betting odds aren’t in their favor as the Red Sox enter Sunday Night Baseball as +112 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.