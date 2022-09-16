Red Sox, Guardians American League Best Bets for September 16

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City Royals (+176) vs. Boston Red Sox (-210) Total: 9 (O -120, U -102)

The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox are coming off back-t0-back losses to the New York Yankees, while the Royals were swept in a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins. Boston has posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Royals are 3-7 over that same stretch, losing three straight. It’s hard to feel confident with either of these clubs, considering how they’re both playing right now, but there is an edge in this matchup that is jumping out on the board. It’s not surprising that tonight’s total is set at nine, considering both teams’ struggles on the mound, but the Red Sox should hold an advantage on the bump.

It’s not often you can say the Red Sox should have the better pitching, but that’s the case tonight and likely why they’re listed as -210 favorites on the moneyline. The visiting Royals are expected to start right-hander Jonathan Heasley, while the Red Sox will be countering with veteran Michael Wacha. Heasley has posted a 3-8 record with a 5.51 ERA and 57 strikeouts, while Wacha is 11-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 88 strikeouts. At first glance, Wacha has a much better stat line than Heasley, but what’s even more interesting is how elite he’s been at home. The right-hander has posted a 5-1 record at Fenway Park, along with a near flawless 1.79 ERA.

Wacha has yet to face the Royals this season, but they’re not a threatening lineup. As a result, targeting the Red Sox on the run line makes a lot of sense, still paying an excellent price of -108.

Best Bet: Red Sox run line (-108)

Minnesota Twins (+122) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-144) Total: 7.5 (O -118, U -104)

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians are set to begin an important five-game series tonight from Progressive Field. The Twins enter this matchup after sweeping the Kansas City Royals in a three-game set, while the Guardians are coming off a loss to the Chicago White Sox in a makeup game yesterday. The Guardians enter this matchup with a three-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central and a four-game advantage over the Twins. With these three teams playing each other a lot down the stretch, what’s clear is that this division race is not over. The Guardians still have the advantage here, seeing as they swept the Twins in a series last weekend and will send some high-quality arms to the bump.

Pitching has been a big reason why the Guardians sit atop the AL Central, and it’s going to be a reason they again enter as favorites at home. The visiting Twins are expected to send right-hander Bailey Ober to the bump, while the Guardians will be countering with Triston McKenzie. Ober has posted a 1-2 record with a 4.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts, while McKenzie is 10-11 with a 3.05 ERA and 159 strikeouts. In addition, McKenzie is coming off a gem against these same Twins, throwing seven shutout innings and striking out five in his last time out. It’s hard not to see that as a significant advantage for one of the most consistent up-and-coming starters.

Even though the Twins enter this matchup playing some strong baseball, it’s hard to fade the Guardians with what they did recently against this same team. With McKenzie on the bump, there’s some solid value you can target here tonight. Playing it safe, you can look towards the Guardians on the moneyline at -144, but there’s a lot more value in their run line odds of +150 that certainly warrant consideration on Friday evening.

Best Bet: Guardians run line (+150)