Red Sox Have Had "No Discussion" On Trading Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers

It looks like the Boston Red Sox are not ready to become sellers of their best hitters just yet. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts could fetch the most significant returns of anyone in Boston’s lineup at the quickly-approaching August 2nd trade deadline. Still, the team appears content either continuing their chase of a wild card and/or locking up their superstars. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, there has been no talk of trading either player, at least at the moment.

Sam Kennedy on @weei says “there’s been no discussion or communication internally or externally” about trading Bogaerts or Devers. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2022

While Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kenned may have that stance right now, things could change quickly. The injury-depleted Red Sox have looked terrible for the past month, dropping eight of 10 and 15 of 21 games in July. The recent slide has the BoSox three games out of a wild card spot, log jammed with three other teams (Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox) on the outside looking in.

Adding to their struggles is the contract situation of their star infielders. Bogaerts can opt out of his deal at the end of the season, while Devers hits free agency in two years. While it doesn’t seem likely they will move Devers; a case can be made for Xander if they can’t work out an extension.

Devers leads the club with a .324 batting average, 24 home runs, and 62 runs but was just put on the 10-day IL with right hamstring inflammation. Bogaerts is the top man in Boston in OBP (.385) and one of the elite shortstops in the game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox with the eighth-longest odds (+3200) to take the American League pennant.