Red Sox Have Had "No Discussion" On Trading Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers
joecervenka
It looks like the Boston Red Sox are not ready to become sellers of their best hitters just yet. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts could fetch the most significant returns of anyone in Boston’s lineup at the quickly-approaching August 2nd trade deadline. Still, the team appears content either continuing their chase of a wild card and/or locking up their superstars. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, there has been no talk of trading either player, at least at the moment.
Sam Kennedy on @weei says “there’s been no discussion or communication internally or externally” about trading Bogaerts or Devers.
While Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kenned may have that stance right now, things could change quickly. The injury-depleted Red Sox have looked terrible for the past month, dropping eight of 10 and 15 of 21 games in July. The recent slide has the BoSox three games out of a wild card spot, log jammed with three other teams (Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox) on the outside looking in.
Adding to their struggles is the contract situation of their star infielders. Bogaerts can opt out of his deal at the end of the season, while Devers hits free agency in two years. While it doesn’t seem likely they will move Devers; a case can be made for Xander if they can’t work out an extension.
Devers leads the club with a .324 batting average, 24 home runs, and 62 runs but was just put on the 10-day IL with right hamstring inflammation. Bogaerts is the top man in Boston in OBP (.385) and one of the elite shortstops in the game.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox with the eighth-longest odds (+3200) to take the American League pennant.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.