Red Sox, Orioles American League Best Bets for June 22

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Tigers (+116) vs. Boston Red Sox (-136) Total: 8.5 (O-115, U-105)

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox will conclude their three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Red Sox have already come out victorious in the first two games and will be looking for the sweep. Boston has won three straight games and is 7-3 over their past ten, which has them 0.5-games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wild card position in the American League. The pitching matchup should be good, with Tarik Skubal of the Tigers set to take on Michael Wacha of the Red Sox. Skubal is amongst the top ten in odds for the AL Cy Young and has a 5-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and 79 strikeouts, while Wacha has been tremendous, with a 5-1 record and a 2.28 ERA, in addition to 41 strikeouts. Wacha’s numbers have been even more dominant at Fenway this season, where he’s made five starts and has a 2-1 record with a 1.03 ERA. The Red Sox have been a more productive team against left-handers, giving them an advantage tonight. There’s value with the Red Sox on the moneyline at -136.

Best Bet: Red Sox moneyline (-136)

Washington Nationals (+130) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-154) Total: 9 (O-104, U-118)

The Washington Nationals will visit the Baltimore Orioles tonight from Camden Yards to close out their mini two-game series. The Nats picked up a Game 1 victory last night with an excellent pitching performance, but things should be more difficult for them in this second matchup. The Orioles are expected to send one of their more consistent arms to the mound, while the Nationals likely have concerns with their starter. Game 2 of this series features Tyler Wells of the Orioles taking on Patrick Corbin of the Nationals. Wells has a 4-4 record with a 3.62 ERA and 36 strikeouts, while Corbin has a 3-9 record with a 6.59 ERA and 57 punchouts. Looking at the Orioles’ splits against left and right-handed pitchers, there isn’t a lot of differentiation for their hitters. The Orioles haven’t been a perfect team by any stretch of the imagination, but they’ve taken strides in developing a lot of their young players. This matchup is too good to pass up against Corbin, and it’s one where you should target the Orioles to win by multiple runs with the run line at +134. You should have confidence in the plus-money value with the Orioles tonight.

Best Bet: Orioles run line -1.5 (+134)