Red Sox, Orioles Total American League Best Bets for September 6

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+140) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-166) Total: 7 (O -118, U -104)

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Tropicana Field. The Rays opened things up with a tight 4-3 victory last night and now sit with a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the top Wild Card position in the American League. The Wild Card standings are incredibly tight, and all of these games will matter down the stretch. The Rays own a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Red Sox are 6-4 over that same stretch of games. After an abysmal showing in August, the Red Sox have been much more consistent to start September, and despite their struggles against the AL East, this matchup has the potential for them to execute.

Even though you might not give the Red Sox an advantage on the mound at first glance, there’s more to factor into the equation than just statistics. The visitors are expected to send veteran lefthander Rich Hill to the bump, while the Rays will be countering with righty Drew Rasmussen. Hill has posted a 6-5 record, paired with a 4.52 ERA and 76 strikeouts, while Rasmussen is 9-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 103 strikeouts. It’s easy to think that the Rays have an advantage on the mound, but not so fast. In two starts against the Rays, Hill has pitched 11 innings and allowed no earned runs while striking out 12 batters. In addition, Rasmussen struggled in one start against the Red Sox and posted a 4.50 ERA.

Considering how they’ve fared against the AL East this year, it might not be something you want to play, but the Red Sox have a lot of value and warrant consideration. Boston has been playing much better baseball of late, and their price on the moneyline at +140 is something that bettors should gravitate towards.

Best Bet: Red Sox moneyline (+140)

Toronto Blue Jays (-108) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-108) Total: 8.5 (O -122, U +100)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are set to play Game 3 of a four-game series tonight from Camden Yards. The two clubs clashed in a doubleheader yesterday, which saw the Blue Jays win both games by a combined score of 15-7. As a result, the Blue Jays increased their lead of the third Wild Card position in the American League to 4.5 games over the Orioles. Entering action tonight, the Blue Jays sit just half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top Wild Card position in the AL, and there’s plenty of drama that should play out over the final weeks of the MLB season. The Blue Jays had struggled against the Orioles of late, which demonstrates how big those victories were.

Pitching won’t be highlighted tonight, with two mediocre, low-end-of-the-rotation type starters set to take the hill for their respective clubs. The Blue Jays are expected to send righthander Mitch White to the bump, while the Orioles will be countering with righty Kyle Bradish. White has posted a 1-5 record, paired with a 4.67 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while Bradish is 3-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 84 punchouts. Toronto batters have notoriously done well against the O’s righthander in prior matchups. With how their offense is currently functioning, it’s difficult not to expect a lot of runs in this third contest.

With the two AL East foes combining for 22 runs in yesterday’s double dip, it’s not hard to see more offense coming tonight. Neither starting pitcher will scare the opposition, and both sides bring out the best offensively in one another when they face off. With that, targeting the total tonight set at 8.5 makes a lot of sense, which is currently priced with excellent odds of -122.

Best Bet: Over 8.5 (-122)