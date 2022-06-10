Red Sox P Chris Sale Could Return as a Reliever

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said Chris Sale could initially return as a relief pitcher. Sale has been recovering from a rib injury he suffered before Spring Training. He is on the cusp of being able to face live hitters for the first time in three months, and the Red Sox want to utilize him as soon as he’s ready. Coming back as a reliever would allow Sale to build up his arm while contributing to the major league club. Bush also said it would entirely depend on how Sale feels once he begins ramping up.

Boston Red Sox Divisional Odds

The Red Sox could use Sale but have faired well without him. However, Boston is still 11.5 games out of the divisional lead and only two games above .500. They have the fourth-best odds of winning the AL East at +3500.