Red Sox P Chris Sale Expected to Make Season Debut Tuesday

Chris Sale is expected to return to the starting rotation for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Chris Sale's start for Tuesday night at Tropicana Field is now officially official. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 8, 2022

If Sale does indeed make the start Tuesday, it will be versus the Tampa Bay Rays and be his season debut. The Red Sox are pretty close to desperate for any starting pitching. They have several injuries to their current starting rotation. Nathan Eovaldi is on the injured list due to a back injury and is just about ready to begin a rehab assignment. Michael Wacha is out indefinitely after being placed on the IL on Friday due to shoulder inflammation, and Rich Hill is also on the IL with a knee sprain. Sale hasn’t lit it up on his rehab assignment, but he’s seemingly healthy, and that’s good enough for a Sox team battling for a playoff spot.

On Saturday, the Red Sox will once again play the Yankees. The Sox will have Kutter Crawford on the mound while the Yankees will go with Jordan Montgomery. The Red Sox are -120 (+1.5) on the run line and +136 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-110), and under (-110).

