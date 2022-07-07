Red Sox P Chris Sale Expected to Pitch Tuesday vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (ribs) is expected to pitch on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“He’ll pitch Tuesday. Somewhere, he’ll pitch Tuesday, but there’s a good chance he’ll pitch with us.” — Alex Cora, who was grinning as he spoke. Translation: Sale definitely pitching for Red Sox next time out. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 7, 2022

This report comes just a day following Sale’s minor league start on Wednesday where he made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The seven-time All-Star mightily struggled with his command, giving up five walks in just three innings and vandalizing the team clubhouse following his exit from the game.

It’s an odd thing to see the MLB’s all-time leader in strikeouts per walk struggle with placement but it was a clear issue in his rehab start with the Worcester Red Sox. Regardless, it sounds like he will be back on the mound this upcoming Tuesday when Boston takes on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sale has seen just nine starts since the beginning of the 2020 season.

