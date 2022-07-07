Red Sox P Chris Sale Expected to Pitch Tuesday vs. Rays
David.Connelly1
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (ribs) is expected to pitch on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
“He’ll pitch Tuesday. Somewhere, he’ll pitch Tuesday, but there’s a good chance he’ll pitch with us.” — Alex Cora, who was grinning as he spoke. Translation: Sale definitely pitching for Red Sox next time out.
It’s an odd thing to see the MLB’s all-time leader in strikeouts per walk struggle with placement but it was a clear issue in his rehab start with the Worcester Red Sox. Regardless, it sounds like he will be back on the mound this upcoming Tuesday when Boston takes on the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sale has seen just nine starts since the beginning of the 2020 season.
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Odds
The Boston Red Sox are currently +134 on the moneyline against the New York Yankees on Thursday night with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
