Red Sox P Chris Sale Set for Final Rehab Start

Red Sox ace Chis Sale appears to be set for his final rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. The 33-year-old lefty has dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons and is close to working his way back from a rib injury he sustained before this season. There were initial questions about whether or not Sale would return as a starter or a reliever, but those have since been answered as Sale has been starting in all his rehab appearances.

Red Sox Betting Odds

The Red Sox have caught fire of late, winning eight of their past ten games. Their recent streak has evaluated them back into the American League playoff picture. While the division may be out of reach, Boston has a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. With Sale returning and the team firing on all cylinders, this could be the beginning of a big run. They currently have the fourth-best odds, at +1200, to win the American League pennant. So, head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them now before they get hot.