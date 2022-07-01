Red Sox P Chris Sale Set for Final Rehab Start

Red Sox ace Chis Sale appears to be set for his final rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. The 33-year-old lefty has dealt with numerous injuries over the past few seasons and is close to working his way back from a rib injury he sustained before this season. There were initial questions about whether or not Sale would return as a starter or a reliever, but those have since been answered as Sale has been starting in all his rehab appearances.
Red Sox Betting Odds
The Red Sox have caught fire of late, winning eight of their past ten games. Their recent streak has evaluated them back into the American League playoff picture. While the division may be out of reach, Boston has a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. With Sale returning and the team firing on all cylinders, this could be the beginning of a big run. They currently have the fourth-best odds, at +1200, to win the American League pennant. So, head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them now before they get hot.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.