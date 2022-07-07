Red Sox P Chris Sale Struggles in Recent Rehab Outing
Doug Ziefel
Red Sox ace Chis Sale has been rehabbing from a rib injury sustained before the season. Until last night, all of his outings went reasonably well. However, in his start last night with Triple-A Worchester, Sale walked five men in three and two-thirds innings of work. The final walk came with the bases loaded, forcing a run and ending Sale’s evening. Video later surfaced of Sale airing his frustrations in the hallway to the clubhouse.
— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022
Boston Red Sox Betting Odds
Fortunately, Sale’s poor outing and subsequent outburst won’t impact the Boston Red Sox. They will begin a crucial series with the best team in baseball and AL East leaders, the New York Yankees. Boston has been solid in front of the home crowd as they are 21-18 in Fenway. If you think they continue that trend tonight, head to Fanduel Sportsbook and take them as underdogs.
