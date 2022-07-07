Baseball BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:55 PM, July 7, 2022

Red Sox P Chris Sale Struggles in Recent Rehab Outing

Doug Ziefel

Red Sox ace Chis Sale has been rehabbing from a rib injury sustained before the season. Until last night, all of his outings went reasonably well. However, in his start last night with Triple-A Worchester, Sale walked five men in three and two-thirds innings of work. The final walk came with the bases loaded, forcing a run and ending Sale’s evening. Video later surfaced of Sale airing his frustrations in the hallway to the clubhouse.

 

Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Fortunately, Sale's poor outing and subsequent outburst won't impact the Boston Red Sox. They will begin a crucial series with the best team in baseball and AL East leaders, the New York Yankees. Boston has been solid in front of the home crowd as they are 21-18 in Fenway. 