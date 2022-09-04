Red Sox Promote Top Prospect Triston Casas to MLB

It’s all hands on deck for the Boston Red Sox as they look to make up some much-needed ground in the playoff race. But if nothing else, it’s great exposure for a young player who is expected to be a franchise cornerstone moving forward.

The Red Sox promoted the second-ranked prospect in their system, calling Triston Casas up to the MLB level. Further, manager Alex Cora confirmed that he expects Casas in the lineup daily to help with the postseason push.

Cora says the plan is for Casas to play pretty much every day. Sounds like Hosmer, while not officially shut down, is unlikely to return. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 4, 2022

Heading into the 2022 season, the MLB Pipeline ranked Casas as the 16th-best prospect. The former first-round selection was productive with Triple-A Worcester, compiling a .863 on-base plus slugging percentage with 11 home runs and 38 runs batted in.

The Red Sox have won four in a row but remain two games below .500 and 7.5 games back of a wild card berth. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes Boston’s chances of extending their winning streak, installing them as -120 chalk for their series finale against the Texas Rangers.