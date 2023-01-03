Red Sox, Rafael Devers Agree to 1-Year, $17.5 Million Contract

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Boston Red Sox and star third baseman Rafael Devers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million contract.

Passan notes the deal does not prevent the two sides from reaching a long-term extension, with Devers scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

After losing former shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres (11-year, $280 million), Red Sox brass is under immense pressure to keep Devers in a Boston uniform long-term.

Devers, 26, has blossomed into one of the best young players in the game. Across his six seasons in Beantown, the two-time All-Star has hit .283 with 139 home runs and 455 RBI in 689 games.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has gone on record saying that retaining Devers is the organization’s top priority.

Boston finished last in the AL East last season with a 78-84 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Red Sox at +8000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.