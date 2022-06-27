Red Sox, Rangers American League Best Bets for June 27

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+158) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-188) Total: 9 (O-122, U+100)

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will kick off a three-game series from the Rogers Center tonight. The Red Sox are coming off back-to-back sweeps over the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, which has them with an 8-2 record over their past ten, while the Blue Jays lost two-of-three over the weekend to the Milwaukee Brewers and are 3-7 over that stretch. Over the last week of action, the Red Sox have leapfrogged the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card standings, which now has them as the American League’s number one wild card team. There’s a lot to like about how good this Red Sox team has been after a troublesome April and early May to begin their campaign, as they’ve been one of the most consistent teams in baseball since then. The opening pitching matchup of this series will feature Connor Seabold of the Red Sox taking on Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays. Seabold has only made one career big-league start, which came last season against the Chicago White Sox, where he pitched three innings and allowed two earned runs. With Worcester in AAA this season, the right-hander owns a 5-1 record with a 2.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts. Gausman has been solid in his first season with the Blue Jays, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.19 ERA and 87 punchouts. The Blue Jays should have the advantage on the mound with Gausman opposing Seabold. Still, the Red Sox have notoriously hit the Toronto right-hander hard in prior starts, which could give them an upper hand tonight, especially on their seven-game win streak. Trusting a rookie starter is challenging, but the Red Sox present a ton of plus-money value on the moneyline, meaning you should side with them at their current price of +158.

Best Bet: Red Sox moneyline (+158)

Texas Rangers (-142) vs. Kansas City Royals (+120) Total: 8.5 (O-108, U-112)

The Kansas City Royals are set to play host for a three-game series with the Texas Rangers from Kauffman Stadium tonight. The Rangers have quietly hung around this year in the AL playoff race, sitting just three games below .500 and with a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Royals are dead last in the AL Central and are 6-4 over that same sample. The Rangers are road favorites in this spot, and rightfully so, with their most consistent arm on the mound tonight in this Game 1. The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Martin Perez of the visiting Rangers taking on Kris Bubic of the Royals. Perez has been extremally good in 2022, owning a 5-2 record with a 1.96 ERA and 71 strikeouts, while Bubic is 1-4 with a 7.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts. The Rangers have been significantly better hitters this season against left-handed pitchers, which should bode well for them in this matchup tonight against Bubic. It’s no secret that the Royals lefty has struggled this season, and it’s hard to see those concerns not being highlighted here again. The Royals aren’t playing lousy baseball at the moment, but the Rangers should have an advantage in this matchup, even as the road team. With that in mind, there’s definite value in considering the Rangers on the run line in this matchup, which presents substantial plus-money value at +118.

Best Bet: Rangers run line (+118)