Red Sox Scratch Slugger J.D. Martinez vs. Mariners

J.D. Martinez got an unexpected day off Sunday. The Boston Red Sox designated hitter was a late scratch against the Seattle Mariners, as the Red Sox go for a four-game sweep of their AL West counterparts.

Martinez is dealing with back spasms, although they haven’t slowed him down lately. The four-time All-Star hasn’t missed a game since the end of April, recording seven hits and five runs scored over his past three outings.

He’ll have an extra day to get ready, as the Red Sox have an off-day Monday, before kicking off a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Christian Arroyo replaced Martinez as the designated hitter, and the move paid immediate dividends. Arroyo swatted the first pitch he saw for a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning.

