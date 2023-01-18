Red Sox Sign OF Adam Duvall to 1-Year Contract

Free agent outfielder Adam Duvall is headed to Beantown.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Boston Red Sox have signed Duvall to a one-year, $7 million contract, pending a physical.

Source confirms: Free-agent Adam Duvall in agreement with Red Sox on one-year, $7M contract, pending physical. First: @CraigMish. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 18, 2023

Injuries limited the 34-year-old to 86 games last season with the Atlanta Braves, hitting .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI before undergoing wrist surgery.

Duvall was a key member in Atlanta’s 2021 World Series run after being re-acquired at the deadline from the Miami Marlins, slashing a combined .228/.281/.491 with 38 home runs and an NL-leading 113 RBIs. The Louisville native was also awarded a Gold Glove that season for his outstanding play in right field.

Duvall is the latest veteran to join the Red Sox after the team signed long-time Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to a two-year deal with a player option for the 2024 campaign.

Duvall has also enjoyed stints with the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, where he was named an All-Star in 2016.

