Red Sox SP James Paxton Takes Next Step in Return

Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton threw two innings in a simulated game on Wednesday. The 33-year-old lefthander is making his return from Tommy John surgery. However, the surgery was just the latest addition to a list of injuries. Paxton has been limited to just 21 innings over the past two seasons. He is expected to return sometime in August in rehab assignments with multiple appearances. It will be interesting to see if Paxton can regain his form from 2019 when he went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA.

Red Sox Betting Odds

While Paxton is still weeks away from a return, the Boston Red Sox are set to begin a series with Kansas City. Since Boston did not decide to sell at the deadline, they will be in a good spot against Kris Bubic this evening. The young lefty will have to face the potent righthanded bats of Boston. Considering Boston’s edge, this line should be a tad higher than it is currently. So, be sure to head on over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab Boston tonight.