Red Sox Start Tanner Houck in Place of Michael Wacha
Grant White
Overview
The Boston Red Sox are desperately trying to get their season back on track. Boston is eight games below .500 through the first month of the season, dropping four straight games heading into Sunday’s finale against the Chicago White Sox.
Michael Wacha was the Red Sox probable starter until Molly Burkhardt confirmed that Tanner Houck would start in place of the former NLCS MVP.
Wacha has been one of the few bright spots on the Red Sox this season. The veteran right-hander leads the Boston’s starters with a 1.38 earned run average, and 0.92 walks and hits per inning pitched.
Houck is on the other end of the performance spectrum. The 25-year-old has authored a 5.14 earned run average, and 1.38 walks and hits per inning pitched through his first six appearances of the season, three of which have been starts.
An audible with their starting pitchers hasn’t come at the expense of the Red Sox’s standing in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Boston installed as -164 favorites as they look to pump the breaks on their recent losing skid.
