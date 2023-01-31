Red Sox Trade Matt Barnes to Marlins

After already adding to their offense earlier in the offseason, the Miami Marlins have now addressed their bullpen. On Tuesday, the team picked up right-handed reliever Matt Barnes from the Boston Red Sox. Heading back to Fenway in the trade is lefty bullpen fixture, Richard Bleier. The Marlins also received cash considerations in the deal.
Barnes had a breakout season in 2021 when he picked up a career-best 24 saves for the Sox. The righty also put up a career-low 1.12 WHIP and 3.79 ERA that season. Barnes could not keep the good times rolling into 2022, as he pitched to a bloated 1.44 WHIP to go along with a 4.31 WHIP. The 32-year-old picked up just eight saves while blowing two close-out opportunities last season.
Bleier saw mostly seventh and eighth-inning work for the Fish last year. The 35-year-old vet went 2-2 with a decent 3.55 ERA to go along with seven holds, and one save.
While the Marlins have made a few moves to get better, they are still far from contenders. FanDuel Sportsbook has only the lowly Washington Nationals with worse odds than Miami’s +4000 to win the NL East.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.