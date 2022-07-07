Red Sox, White Sox American League Best Bets for July 7

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-174) vs. Boston Red Sox (+146) Total: 9 (O-105, U-115)

One of the best rivalries in MLB will kick off a four-game weekend series tonight, with the Boston Red Sox playing host to the New York Yankees from Fenway Park. It’s funny to note that this will be a series many people gravitate towards, despite the Yankees owning a 14-game lead ahead of the AL East.

The Yankees will enter this series with a 6-4 record over their last ten, while the Red Sox are 4-6 over that same stretch. Even with the Yankees holding such a big league in this division, the Red Sox have been one of the best teams in MLB over the last two months. That should make for an exciting series, which kicks off with an intriguing pitching matchup.

The Yankees are set to send their ace to the mound in Gerrit Cole, while the Red Sox are starting Josh Winckowski. Cole has continued to be in the AL Cy Young conversation this season, where he owns a 7-2 record with a 2.99 ERA and 117 strikeouts. Looking at Winckowski, he holds a 3-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and 19 punchouts. Cole has had a difficult time against the Red Sox, especially at Fenway Park, which could make some value present here with Boston. Cole made his season debut this year against the Red Sox and allowed three earned runs over four innings.

The Red Sox have one of the deeper lineups in MLB, and there’s a lot of value in their price point tonight on the moneyline. With the home side presenting a great deal at +146, it’s a good idea to target them in this matchup tonight.

Best Bet: Red Sox moneyline (+146)

Detroit Tigers (+205) vs. Chicago White Sox (-250) Total: 8 (O-104, U-118)

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox are set to collide for a four-game weekend series beginning tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox have been hanging around in the AL Central race, but they just haven’t inspired much confidence for bettors this season, despite entering the year with a lot of hype. Chicago currently sits 5.5-games back of the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the division, and if they have hopes of gaining ground, they’ll need to take advantage of their games against teams like the Tigers.

The opening pitching matchup of this series should be one where the White Sox hold an advantage, which is why the team is a big favorite on the moneyline tonight. Beau Brieske of the Tigers is set to be opposed by Dylan Cease of the White Sox, who’s entered the Cy Young debate in the American League. Brieske has a 1-6 record this season with a 4.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts, while Cease is 7-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 125 punchouts. Cease has pitched relatively well in previous appearances against the Tigers. Over his last seven starts, Cease allowed just two earned runs, which solidified his campaign numbers.

With the consistency, he’s brought to the table and the White Sox playing at home tonight, there’s good reason to back what the Southside is offering. The White Sox should provide some value tonight on the run line, where they currently own odds of -114, and with how good Cease has looked over the last month, this is a spot you should be targeting them in.

Best Bet: White Sox run line (-114)