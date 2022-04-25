Overview

The Boston Red Sox will have their middle-of-the-lineup slugger back in action to start a big early season series with division rival the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night as J.D. Martinez is set to return.

Some good news for the Red Sox in Toronto. J.D. is "a go" for tonight according to Will Venable. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 25, 2022

Martinez has been sidelined for the past four games with left adductor tightness but will slot back into the five-hole as Boston’s designated hitter for the four-game set opener in Toronto tonight. The Sox went 1-3 in those games and only scored more than two runs once so the veteran slugger will be a welcome sight for Boston’s offense. Martinez, who had 28 home runs and 99 RBI last season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2022 with just one round-tripper and seven runs batted in in 12 games.

This is the second time inside of a week that the Red Sox and Jays are hooking up after Toronto took two of three games in Boston last week. Tonight’s pitching matchup sees Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA) get the ball for Boston while Toronto counters with José Berríos (1-0, 6.35 ERA).

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sox as +110 on the moneyline with a total of eight for this game.