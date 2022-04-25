Red Sox Will Have J.D. Martinez Back in Lineup vs. Blue Jays Monday
joecervenka
Overview
The Boston Red Sox will have their middle-of-the-lineup slugger back in action to start a big early season series with division rival the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night as J.D. Martinez is set to return.
Some good news for the Red Sox in Toronto. J.D. is "a go" for tonight according to Will Venable.
Martinez has been sidelined for the past four games with left adductor tightness but will slot back into the five-hole as Boston’s designated hitter for the four-game set opener in Toronto tonight. The Sox went 1-3 in those games and only scored more than two runs once so the veteran slugger will be a welcome sight for Boston’s offense. Martinez, who had 28 home runs and 99 RBI last season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2022 with just one round-tripper and seven runs batted in in 12 games.
This is the second time inside of a week that the Red Sox and Jays are hooking up after Toronto took two of three games in Boston last week. Tonight’s pitching matchup sees Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA) get the ball for Boston while Toronto counters with José Berríos (1-0, 6.35 ERA).
The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sox as +110 on the moneyline with a total of eight for this game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.