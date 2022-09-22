Red Sox-Yankees: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
Aaron Judge will continue his chase to break the American League home run record on Friday night when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox.
Long-time rivals will square off with the teams headed in different directions ahead of October. The Yankees are looking to lock up the AL East and the number two seed in the American League, while the Red Sox will primarily hope to spoil the party and pull off a Friday night upset.
The Bronx Bombers are set to send right-hander Gerrit Cole to the bump, while the Red Sox will be countering with lefty Rich Hill. Cole has posted a 12-7 record, paired with a 3.41 ERA and 236 strikeouts, while Hill is 7-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 90 punchouts.
When and Where is Red Sox-Yankees?
Red Sox: 72-76 | Yankees: 90-58 Date: September 23, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET Location: Bronx, New York | Stadium: Yankee Stadium
How to Watch Red Sox-Yankees?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Red Sox-Yankees
Moneyline: Red Sox | Yankees Run Line: Red Sox | Yankees Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Red Sox Play Spoiler Over Rival Yanks?
It’s no secret that defeating the Yankees always gives the Red Sox and their fans joy, even more so when their biggest rival is competing for the AL East crown. Cole has started four games against the Red Sox this season, which has seen him struggle immensely, owning a 5.48 ERA. All four starts haven’t been entirely poor, but it’s clear that the Red Sox lineup has fared well against the Yanks ace in 2022.
Red Sox Projected Lineup:
LF Tommy Pham
3B Rafael Devers
SS Xander Bogaerts
RF Alex Verdugo
DH J.D. Martinez
1B Triston Casas
CF Rob Refsnyder
C Reese McGuire
2B Enrique Hernandez
Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill
Will Cole’s Polarizing Starts vs. Red Sox Continue?
It hasn’t been an easy season for Gerrit Cole when he’s gone head-to-head with the Boston Red Sox. In saying that, some Yankees hitters, including Aaron Judge, have found success against Hill in a limited sample size. The Yankees should also be able to do damage offensively in this matchup, meaning a high-scoring game could be on tap.
