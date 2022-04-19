Red Sox's Christian Vazquez Placed On COVID-19 List

Overview

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez was placed on the team’s COVID-19 list on Tuesday, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The Boston #RedSox place catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz on the COVID-19 related Injured List. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 19, 2022

Vazquez joins fellow catcher Kevin Plawecki on the list which leaves Boston incredibly bare at the position ahead of their upcoming three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s early in the season but it remains a crucial series in such a tightly contested AL East where divisional matchups may decide who makes the postseason down the stretch.

Vazquez has posted a .208 batting average, .231 on-base percentage, and .333 slugging percentage in 26 plate appearances this season. With him and Plawecki, both expected to miss some time, expect Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong to be behind the plate as replacements.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Odds

The Boston Red Sox are currently -142 on the moneyline against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday with the total set at 9, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.