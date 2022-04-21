Red Sox's J.D. Martinez Out Against Blue Jays on Thursday

Overview

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports that J.D. Martinez is out of the Boston Red Sox’s Thursday game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trevor Story is leading off and both J.D. Martinez and Kiké Hernández are sitting Thursday for the Red Sox. Here's the weird lineup for the series finale:https://t.co/ZdB6Wyyq7B — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 21, 2022

Martinez injured his groin in Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to the Jays, but it seems like he should be able to avoid the injured list. This season, Martinez has 11 hits in 41 at-bats for seven RBI, one home run, and six runs. He’s hitting .268, with a .354 OBP, and a .818 OPS.

Trevor Story will bat in the lead-off spot and Kike Hernandez will sit. Boston split the first two games with Toronto and will play the deciding game of the series this afternoon.

The Red Sox are fourth in the AL East with a 6-6 record, but only one game back of the first-place Jays.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Red Sox are -102 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kevin Gausman takes the ball for the Blue Jays, while Tanner Houck gets the start for the Red Sox.