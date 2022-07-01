Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi And Garrett Whitlock Nearing Returns
Doug Ziefel
The Boston Red Sox have been on a tear of late, pulling within a few games of a wild card spot, and more help is on the way. Pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock are scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Saturday. This is a big step for both men as they aim to return before the All-Star break. Eovaldi has been Boston’s ace and most consistent starter during his tenure with the club. Whitlock has developed into a highly effective swingman for Boston, proving he can succeed as a starter or reliever.
Boston Red Sox Betting Odds
While Boston has been hot, they will need all the pitching help they can get down the stretch. The return of both Eovaldi and Whitlock could propel the Red Sox into the playoff picture. They are far out of the AL East, but if they make the playoffs as a wild card, they could make a run. If you think so, grab the Red Sox at +1200 to win American League Pennant at Fanduel Sportsbook.
