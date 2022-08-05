Reds-Brewers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will kick off their three-game weekend series on Friday night, the second Apple TV matchup.
Milwaukee has done an excellent job of beating weaker foes this season, and that’s helped lead them to a lead in the NL Central over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brew Crew are set to send lefty Eric Lauer to the bump, while the Reds will be countering with a to-be-announced stater.
Lauer has posted a 7-3 record with a 3.75 ERA and 107 strikeouts, while the numbers for the Reds starter will be posted once they become available.
When and Where is Reds-Brewers?
Reds: 42-62 | Brewers: 57-47 Date: August 5, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Stadium: American Family Field
How to Watch Reds-Brewers?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Reds-Brewers
Moneyline: Reds (+198) /Brewers (-240)| Run Line (1.5): Reds (-108)/Brewers (-111)| Total: 8.5 (O-120, U-102)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Reds Play Spoiler in Divisional Clash with Brewers?
The Cincinnati Reds still have some formidable pieces in their batting lineup after the trade deadline, but the Brewers have been able to pitch well against them this season, which should continue in Game 1. There are question marks in the Reds rotation now after dealing two key pieces at the deadline, meaning you’ll likely see a call up on the mound in this first game.
Reds Projected Lineup:
2B Jonathan India
SS Kyle Farmer
LF Jake Fraley
1B Mike Moustakas
DH Joey Votto
3B Donovan Solano
RF Aristides Aquino
CF Albert Almora
C Michael Papierski
Starting Pitcher: TBD
Will the Brew Crew Continue Beating up Poor Competition?
With the consistency that Lauer has given the team in their rotation, this is an excellent matchup for him to continue improving upon his numbers and boosting his stats. With the Brewers owning some solid starting pitching, Lauer has been a good back of the rotation arm and has performed well above expectations in giving the team many quality starts.
