Reds C Tyler Stephenson Out 4-6 Weeks With Hand Injury

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured thumb suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans.

Stephenson has a fractured right thumb. Out 4-6 weeks — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) June 9, 2022

Stephenson was hit in the right hand off a foul tip from Jordan Luplow which visibly shook him up and forced him to leave the game. He has since been diagnosed with a fractured right thumb and will miss four to six weeks, a timeframe that leads right up to the All-Star Break in July. It’s a brutal loss to Cincinnati’s lineup as he’s their leader in batting average and on-base percentage while ranking second on the team in slugging percentage.

In 41 games this season, Stephenson has posted a .309 batting average, a .366 on-base percentage, and a .475 slugging rate. Aramis Garcia took over behind home plate on Thursday and will likely be the go-to catcher until Stephenson makes his return.

