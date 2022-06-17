Reds, Cardinals National League Best Bets for June 17

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Brewers (-106) vs. Cincinnati Reds (-110) Total: 9.5 (O-114, U-106)

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers will kick off their weekend NL Central clash tonight from Great American Ballpark. The Brewers enter this series after losing two-of-three to the New York Mets and eight of their past ten, while the Reds are 5-5 over that same stretch. Milwaukee entered this season as the odds-on favorites to win the NL Central, and after getting off to a good start, they’ve let the St. Louis Cardinals take over the division lead after a poor June. The opening pitching matchup will feature Eric Lauer of the Brewers taking on Hunter Greene of the Reds. Lauer has been effective in the Brewers rotation this year, owning a 5-2 record with a 3.36 ERA and 67 strikeouts. Greene’s numbers don’t look great on the surface, with a 3-7 record, paired with a 5.10 ERA and 79 strikeouts. The right-handed rookie has been much better after a slow April. Since May 10, he’s only allowed more than two runs twice in seven starts and has looked more like what people expected. The Brewers tagged him for eight earned runs in their first meeting this season, but he had a nice bounce-back appearance in the second contest, pitching into the sixth inning and allowing two earned runs. You should expect more of the latter here tonight with how consistent he’s been over the past month, which bodes well for the Reds in this matchup against a struggling Brewers team.

Best Bet: Reds moneyline (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals (+100) vs. Boston Red Sox (-118) Total: 10 (O-110, U-110)

The St. Louis Cardinals will visit the Boston Red for a three-game weekend series from Fenway Park. The Cards hold a two-game lead in the NL Central and have a 5-5 record over their past ten, while the Red Sox have gotten back into the American League playoff race and own the third wild card spot after an 8-2 run. It’s not often you see these two historic franchises meet, which should make for a good series between these playoff clubs. The matchup is even more intriguing due to the starting pitchers, with former Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha taking on one of his old mentors in Adam Wainwright. Both of these right-handers have pitched well this year, with Wainwright owning a 5-4 record with a 2.84 ERA and 55 strikeouts, while Wacha is 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Interestingly, with two starters having ERA’s under three, the total for tonight is a high one at ten. Even with Wacha pitching to a high level this season, it’s hard to bet against Wainwright with his consistent presence on the mound and the confidence he gives the team when he starts every fifth day. This series should be close, but there’s value in the Cardinals beginning this matchup on a winning note, which means you should grab the plus-money number on the moneyline at +100.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (+100)