Reds CF Albert Almora Exited Thursday's Game Due to Injury

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora has exited the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday with an injury, per the Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale.

Albert Almora Jr. is out of the game after the fifth inning. He had an attempted diving catch in the fourth inning and then struck out in the bottom half of the inning. TJ Friedl in center field and Aristides Aquino in right field. — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) June 9, 2022

Almora became the second Red to exit the game in the fourth inning today as teammate Tyler Stephenson also left the lineup after getting his hand hit by a foul tip. Almora has been a solid rotational utility outfielder this season and losing him on top of their plethora of injuries would be less than ideal. Keep an eye out for updates on his health over the next few hours and into tomorrow.

In 23 games this season, Almora has posted a .309 batting average, .325 on-base percentage, and .420 slugging rate with 14 RBIs. Right fielder TJ Friedl has been moved to center field while Aristides Aquino has entered the game in right field.

