Reds' Joey Votto Will Play in a Minor League Rehab Game

The Dayton Dragons posted a photo of Joey Votto‘s jersey before his rehab game for the Single-A club on Tuesday.

Back in a Dragons uniform for the first time since 2012! #FeeltheFire pic.twitter.com/1FUkavcOil — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) May 17, 2022

Votto is in the midst of a minor league rehab assignment as he recovers from being put on the COVID-19 injured list. He previously played 171 games for Dayton between 2003 and 2004. Votto is expected to return to the Majors on May 20 when the Reds head to Toronto to open a three-game set with the Blue Jays.

Votto had nine hits in 74 at-bats for three RBI, no home runs, and four runs this season. He’s struggling at the plate, hitting .122, with a .278 OBP, and a .413 OPS.

Cincinnati is fifth in the NL Central with a 9-26 record, 13.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.



