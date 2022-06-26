Reds' Jonathan India Avoids Major Injury, Resting vs. Giants
Grant White
Things weren’t looking good for Jonathan India on Saturday. The Cincinnati Reds’ second baseman soaked a pitch on the wrist in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants and was forced to leave a few innings later.
Thankfully, India avoided significant injury, as x-rays confirmed there was no fracture; still, he was left off the Reds’ batting order in the series finale Sunday.
Jonathan India will sit out of today's game vs. Giants, but he avoided a broken bone after he was hit on the wrist. https://t.co/V3LCWbRLpk
India has been a below-average player through his first 21 games of the season, posting -0.9 Wins Above Replacement with a paltry .567 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The Reds have Monday off, which should afford India some extra time to resolve his wrist symptoms. However, it’s unlikely the additional downtime will do anything to improve his performance at the plate.
Victories don’t come easy for Cincinnati, as they’ve won just once over their past nine outings. They enter Sunday’s matinee against the Giants as +132 underdogs, with the total set at 8 per FanDuel Sportsbook.
