Reds' Jonathan India Returns From IL Tuesday

The Cincinnati Reds will get their talented infielder back from the injured list on Tuesday. According to Reds beat reporter for the Enquirer, Charlie Goldsmith, Jonathan India is with the team for their three-game series in Arizona, which starts tonight but isn’t expected to be activated until tomorrow.

Jonathan India is with the Reds in Arizona and is expected to be activated tomorrow. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 13, 2022

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year has not played since the end of April, when he landed on the injured list with a right hamstring issue. India was only back from the IL for five days on April 29th when he aggravated the same hamstring that caused him to miss almost two weeks of the opening month.

The fifth overall pick from the 2018 draft has only been able to suit up for 11 games this season after an impressive freshman campaign. Power and speed are what the former Florida Gator showcased last season. India hit 21 home runs and swiped 12 bags in 2021.

The 25-year-old is hitting .295 this season but has yet to go yard or steal a base in limited at-bats.

