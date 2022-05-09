Reds' Luis Castillo Will Make Season Debut vs. Brewers Monday
joecervenka
Overview
The five-win Cincinnati Reds need all the help they can get, and having starting pitcher Luis Castillo back in the fold is a step in the right direction. Castillo will make his long-awaited season debut when the Reds open a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers this evening. The move comes not a moment too soon as Cincy’s starters have struggled out of the gates with an 8.54 ERA.
The 29-year is coming off three minor league starts between High-A Dayton and Triple-A Louisville. In 10.1 rehab innings, he allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out 16. He also walked eight batters, but control should improve as the rust fades.
The Dominican right-hander is coming off a 2021 season where he started a career-high 33 games for the Reds. Castillo pitched 187 innings last year, going 8-16 with a 3.98 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.
Castillo will get thrown right into the fire, pitching against strikeout machine Brandon Woodroff on Monday night. Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Reds are +144 moneyline home dogs with the game total set at 7.5.
