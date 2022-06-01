Reds' Naquin Exits vs. Red Sox With Strained Left Quad
joecervenka
The Cincinnati Reds are losing outfielders, left, right, and center (pun intended) today. Tyler Naquin was removed from Tuesday’s night game against the Red Sox in Boston with a left quad strain, according to C. Trent Rosecrans. The Reds beat reporter for The Athletic reported Naquin exited in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Aristides Aquino replaced him in right field.
Left quad strain for Tyler Naquin, who left the game before the bottom of the 4th. Aristides Aquino took over in RF
Naquin finished 0-for-2 on the night and is hitting .255 on the season. The 31-year-old also has five home runs, 22 RBI, and 22 runs in 150 plate appearances in 2022.
Naquin is not the only Reds outfielder to be pulled unexpectedly today. Tommy Pham was slated to start in left field and bat third against the Sox but was removed before first pitch due to left calf discomfort.
Pham had just finished up his three-game suspension for slapping San Fran’s Joc Pederson on Friday because of a fantasy football disagreement.
Cincy is clinging to a 1-0 lead in the ninth in Boston. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.