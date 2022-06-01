Reds' Naquin Exits vs. Red Sox With Strained Left Quad

The Cincinnati Reds are losing outfielders, left, right, and center (pun intended) today. Tyler Naquin was removed from Tuesday’s night game against the Red Sox in Boston with a left quad strain, according to C. Trent Rosecrans. The Reds beat reporter for The Athletic reported Naquin exited in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Aristides Aquino replaced him in right field.

Left quad strain for Tyler Naquin, who left the game before the bottom of the 4th. Aristides Aquino took over in RF — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 1, 2022

Naquin finished 0-for-2 on the night and is hitting .255 on the season. The 31-year-old also has five home runs, 22 RBI, and 22 runs in 150 plate appearances in 2022.

Naquin is not the only Reds outfielder to be pulled unexpectedly today. Tommy Pham was slated to start in left field and bat third against the Sox but was removed before first pitch due to left calf discomfort.

Pham had just finished up his three-game suspension for slapping San Fran’s Joc Pederson on Friday because of a fantasy football disagreement.

