Reds Officially Place Tyler Stephenson on IL

According to Wick Terrell of redreporter.com, the Cincinnati Reds have officially placed star catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right thumb. Stephenson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. In a corresponding move, the team called up fellow catcher Chris Okey from AAA Louisville.
Stephenson suffered the injury in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks after being struck on his throwing hand by a foul tip. The 25-year-old was immediately sent for X-rays which confirmed the fracture.
Starting pitcher, Tyler Mahle expressed what many Reds fans and players are feeling:
“That sucks. Hopefully, it’s quick and doesn’t take too long. But, yeah, that’s a tough one. He means a lot. He’s our No.1 catcher. He’s probably our best hitter. I mean, probably our All-Star. Don’t know how many guys are going to be All-Stars. If he’s not an All-Star, I don’t know what it takes, but, yeah, it hurts.”
Across 42 games, Stephenson is slashing .305/.361/.468 with five home runs and 31 RBI. He leads all National League catchers in average, RBI, and slugging percentage.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Reds at +116 on the moneyline for Friday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals.
