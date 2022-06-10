BETTING Fantasy MLB News
01:28 PM, June 10, 2022

Reds Officially Place Tyler Stephenson on IL

Paul Connor

According to Wick Terrell of redreporter.com, the Cincinnati Reds have officially placed star catcher Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right thumb. Stephenson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. In a corresponding move, the team called up fellow catcher Chris Okey from AAA Louisville.

Stephenson suffered the injury in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks after being struck on his throwing hand by a foul tip. The 25-year-old was immediately sent for X-rays which confirmed the fracture.

Starting pitcher, Tyler Mahle expressed what many Reds fans and players are feeling:

“That sucks. Hopefully, it’s quick and doesn’t take too long. But, yeah, that’s a tough one. He means a lot. He’s our No.1 catcher. He’s probably our best hitter. I mean, probably our All-Star. Don’t know how many guys are going to be All-Stars. If he’s not an All-Star, I don’t know what it takes, but, yeah, it hurts.”

Across 42 games, Stephenson is slashing .305/.361/.468 with five home runs and 31 RBI. He leads all National League catchers in average, RBI, and slugging percentage.

