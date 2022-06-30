Reds, Padres National League Best Bets for June 30

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Reds (+106) vs. Chicago Cubs (-124) Total: 10.5 (O-102, U-120)

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play the rubber match of their three-game series tonight from Wrigley Field. The Reds opened up the series with a 5-3 victory, while the Cubs responded with an 8-3 win in Game 2. Neither of these clubs entered the season with high expectations, which has made for close matchups when these teams have collided this year. The series finale between them will feature two pitchers at opposite ends of their careers, veteran Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs taking on youngster Graham Ashcraft of the Reds. Hendricks is coming off an excellent start against the St. Louis Cardinals but still owns a 3-6 record on the year with a 4.90 ERA and 55 strikeouts. The 24-year-old Reds’ right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 27 punchouts. Like Hendricks, Ashcraft is coming off a great start against the San Francisco Giants, where he pitched eight innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out eight. Before the middle of May, Hendricks hadn’t been able to put up back-to-back quality starts, which might be a cause for concern in this matchup, which has a high total at 10.5. With that, you should likely turn your attention towards Ashcraft and the plus-money value the Reds present on the moneyline at +106.

Best Bet: Reds moneyline (+106)

San Diego Padres (+114) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-134) Total: 7.5 (O-115, U-105)

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off a crucial four-game weekend series tonight from Dodger Stadium. These two clubs are competing for the top spot in the NL West, with the Dodgers holding a 1.5-game advantage over the Padres. The Dodgers are 6-4 over their past ten games, while the Padres are 5-5 over that same span. When these two clubs match up, fireworks are typically present, and you should expect no less this weekend. The opening pitching matchup of this series should give the road team an edge with what we’ve seen transpire this season. The Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound while the Dodgers should counter with Mitch White. Musgrove has been in the NL Cy Young race this season with an 8-1 record, a 2.12 ERA, and 82 strikeouts, while White is 1-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts. The Padres have kept up with the powerhouse Dodgers this season, and there’s a lot to like about them in this series-opening matchup. The Dodgers are somewhat familiar with the right-hander but haven’t found any consistency against him in previous starts. Even though the Dodgers are a good home team, there’s too much value in the Padres on the moneyline tonight. San Diego currently holds plus-money value on the moneyline at +114.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (+114)