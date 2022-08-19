Reds Place 1B Joey Votto on 60-Day IL

Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto has been placed on the team’s 60-day injured list with a left rotator cuff tear, per Bobby Nightengale of the Enquirer.

Joey Votto was placed on the 60-day IL with his left rotator cuff tear. He underwent surgery today. Statement from GM Nick Krall says Reds anticipate he will be ready sometime in spring training 2023. pic.twitter.com/28hqAfnasJ — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 19, 2022

It’s an unfortunate end to Votto’s 16th season, as he announced the season-ending blow on Wednesday. The former MVP will be turning 39 next month, and questions will start about Votto’s time left in the majors. His last All-Star season came in 2018, and after finishing this season with career-lows in all of his batting splits, Votto will have plenty of time to consider if he wants to play another season.

In 2022, Votto has a .205 batting average, a .319 on-base percentage, and a .370 slugging rate in 91 games.

