Reds Recall SP Justin Dunn, Will Start Monday

According to MLB.com, the Cincinnati Reds have recalled righthanded pitcher Justin Dunn from Triple-A Louisville, and he will start Monday night’s contest against the New York Mets.
This game will be Dunn’s first big league start since June 17, 2021, and first as a member of the Reds.
Acquired by Cincinnati as part of the offseason trade that sent Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to the Seattle Mariners, Dunn opened the season on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old was activated in late July and immediately optioned to Triple-A, where he recorded a 6.92 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, and a 23/16 strikeout to walk ratio across 26 innings pitched.
Despite the ugly numbers, the Reds are not expecting Dunn’s debut to be a one-off. “We’re hoping it’s the beginning of his being in the rotation for years. One step at a time, too,” said Cincinnati manager David Bell.
